Nick Swisher talks with Royals under-the-radar star Whit Merrifield
Video Details
Nick Swisher and Whit Merrifield chat in Cleveland one day ahead of the MLB All-Star Game as rumors swirl that Merrifield could be traded by the Royals by the July 31 deadline.
