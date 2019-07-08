Which AL East team needs to add Trevor Bauer?
Video Details
Which AL East team needs to add Trevor Bauer before the trade deadline? The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are both interested in starting pitching.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618