Marcus Stroman on the possibility of getting traded from the Toronto Blue Jays
Video Details
Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman is having a great season, but with the Jays struggling, he is on the block. The Fox MLB crew talks to the starter about possibly being dealt.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618