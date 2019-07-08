DJ Lemahieu on shot to become first to win NL and AL batting title: ‘It would obviously be cool’

Video Details

After winning the National League batting title with the Rockies and in the hunt with the Yankees this year in the American League, DJ Lemahieu could be the first player to ever win one in both leagues. He joined the MLB on FOX crew to discuss his chance at history and how he caught on with the Yankees.

More Videos »