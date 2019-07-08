DJ Lemahieu on shot to become first to win NL and AL batting title: ‘It would obviously be cool’
Video Details
After winning the National League batting title with the Rockies and in the hunt with the Yankees this year in the American League, DJ Lemahieu could be the first player to ever win one in both leagues. He joined the MLB on FOX crew to discuss his chance at history and how he caught on with the Yankees.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618