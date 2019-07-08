White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito on what has made him a breakout star in 2019
Video Details
Lucas Giolito has been one of the best pitchers in the American League, making a name for himself in 2019. He joined the MLB on FOX crew to discuss what has made the difference this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618