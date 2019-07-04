Robel Garcia crushes first-career home run in Cubs dominate performance over the Pirates
The Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 behind 4 home runs from Kris Bryant, Albert Almora Jr., Willson Contreras, and Robel Garcia.
