Eric Thames crushes a home run into the upper deck for the Brewers
Video Details
- Eric Thames
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Pittsburgh Pirates
-
The Milwaukee Brewer take the lead with a massive home run from Eric Thames. His shot made it 3-1 Milwaukee.
