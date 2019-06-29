Mookie Betts and the FOX crew in London share a special message for David Ortiz
Video Details
Mookie Betts joins Kevin Burkhardt, ARod and Frank Thomas to talk about his time in London leading up to the game at London Stadium. He also has a message for David Ortiz who is recovering in a Boston Hospital.
