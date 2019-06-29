Aaron Judge is eager to share his love of baseball globally as the London Series begins
Video Details
It's all about spreading the love of the game. Before the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox face off in London, Aaron Judge sits down with Ken Rosenthal to discuss the global growth of baseball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618