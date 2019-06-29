Lourdes Gurriel Jr. belts two homers in Blue Jays win over the Royals
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Detroit Tigers
- Kansas City Royals
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- MLB
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
-
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 with an offensive display from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with 2 home runs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618