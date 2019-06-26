James McCann, Jose Abreu hit home runs to sneak past Red Sox
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Chicago White Sox
- DJ LeMahieu
- James McCann
- José Abreu
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Toronto Blue Jays
-
The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 8-7 with help from home runs from James McCann and Jose Abreu.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618