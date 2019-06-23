Smith’s pinch hit homer helps Dodgers sweep Rockies with 3 straight walk-offs
Will Smith hits a walk-off pinch hit home run in the 9th inning to lead the Dodgers past the Rockies 6-3 for their 3rd consecutive walk-off win.
