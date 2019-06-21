Yankees hit 4 home runs in big win over Astros
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- DJ LeMahieu
- Edwin Encarnación
- Gary Sánchez
- Gleyber Torres
- Houston Astros
- MLB
- New York Yankees
Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and new Yankee Edwin Encarnación hit home runs in Yankees big win over the Houston Astros.
