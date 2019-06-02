Crawford multi-homer game powers Giants over Orioles
Video Details
Brandon Crawford's 4th and 5th home runs of the season gave the Giants all the offense they needed in an 8-1 win Sunday afternoon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618