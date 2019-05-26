Desmond, Wolters team up to give Rockies second walk-off win of weekend
Ian Desmond drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it and Tony Wolters drove in the winning run with a sac fly to left to give the Rockies their second walk-off win in three days.
