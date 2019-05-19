Gamel hits go-ahead home run, Hader closes door on Braves
Video Details
Ben Gamel hits tie breaking home run in top of 10th inning and Josh Hader strikes out Josh Donaldson to end the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618