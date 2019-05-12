Bellinger throws Strasburg out from right field to preserve Ryu’s no-hitter
Video Details
- Cody Bellinger
- Hyun-Jin Ryu
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- NL West
- Stephen Strasburg
- Washington Nationals
-
Stephen Strasburg lines the ball to right field but Cody Bellinger throws Strasburg out at first to keep Hyun Jin Ryu's no-hitter intact. Ryu would lose the no-hitter but LA goes on to win 6-0.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618