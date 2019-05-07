Yankees take Felix Hernandez deep 3 times in 9-1 win over Mariners
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- Brett Gardner
- Félix Hernández
- Luke Voit
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Seattle Mariners
- Thairo Estrada
-
Luke Voit, Brett Gardner and Thairo Estrada all go deep off Felix Hernandez as the Yankees beat the Mariners 9-1.
