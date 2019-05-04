Taylor Davis’ 1st career home run ties game with grand slam
Taylor Davis helps the Chicago Cubs comeback to tie up the game against the St. Louis Cardinals with a massive Grand Slam. Taylor Davis hits his first career grand slam.
