Will Scott Boras control the slugging market this offseason? | FULL COUNT
Video Details
On this week's Full Count Ken Rosenthal discusses the Diamondbacks potentially adding help at the deadline, Scott Boras controlling the slugging market this offseason, Carlos Rodon possibly needing Tommy John surgery, and tracking exit velocity.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618