Mookie Betts tells Tom Verducci it’s a ‘dream come true’ to be crowned World Series Champion
Video Details
Mookie Betts talks with Tom Verducci after the Boston Red Sox clinched the World Series title with a 5-1 win in Game 5.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices