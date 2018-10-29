Chris Sale strikes out Manny Machado for the final out of the Red Sox’s World Series-clinching Game 5 win
Congratulations to the Boston Red Sox: The 2018 World Series champs! And congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a fantastic season, as well.
