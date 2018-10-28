A-Rod, Big Papi and Frank Thomas detail what it’s like to play the day after 18+ innings
Video Details
Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas detail what it's like to play the day after playing 18+ innings of baseball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices