Justin Turner joins the MLB on FOX crew to break down an absolutely epic World Series Game 3 | MLB on FOX
Video Details
Justin Turner joins the MLB on FOX crew and talks about the epic 18 inning World Series Game 3 that ended with a Max Muncy walk off home run.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices