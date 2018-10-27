Jackie Bradley Jr crushes solo home run off Kenley Jansen to even the score in World Series Game 3
Video Details
Jackie Bradley Jr's solo dinger off Kenley Jansen ties Game 3 at 1.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices