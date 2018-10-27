You won’t find brighter stars in the baseball galaxy than in the World Series
Video Details
Let Neil deGrasse Tyson get you hyped for Game 3 of the World Series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices