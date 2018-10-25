After pitching two straight games, Nathan Eovaldi tells Ken Rosenthal he’ll be ready to start Game 4
Ken Rosenthal asks Nathan Eovaldi if he would be ready to pitch3 after pitching relief innings in Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series on FOX.
