J.D. Martinez’s two-out, two-run single gives the Red Sox a Game 2 World Series win
Video Details
JD Martinez bloops a single into right field, bringing in 2 runs and giving Boston a 4-2 lead in the 5th inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices