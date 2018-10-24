Eduardo Nunez talks about his massive 3-run home run to help clinch a Game 1 win for Boston
Video Details
Eduardo Nunez tells the FOX MLB crew that he was looking for an off speed pitch during his pinch hit appearance and was able to hit one out for a huge 3-run home run to help Boston win Game 1 of the World Series 8-4.
