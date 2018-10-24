Red Sox hang 2 runs on Clayton Kershaw in the 1st inning of Game 1
- AL
- AL East
- Andrew Benintendi
- Boston Red Sox
- Clayton Kershaw
- J.D. Martínez
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- NL
- NL West
- World Series
-
Andrew Benintendi and JD Martinez each come through with an RBI single against Clayton Kershaw in the 1st inning of Game 1 of the World Series.
