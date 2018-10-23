JD Martinez explains why history is on the side of the Red Sox in Game 1
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Boston Red Sox
- J.D. Martínez
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- Tom Verducci
- World Series
-
Tom Verducci talks to JD Martinez ahead of Game 1 at the 2018 World Series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices