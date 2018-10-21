Justin Turner reflects on the Dodgers’ up and down season
Video Details
Justin Turner discusses the conclusion of the NLCS with Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices