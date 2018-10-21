Craig Counsell tells Ken Rosenthal he’s thankful for ‘amazing journey’ with 2018 Brewers
Video Details
Craig Counsell tells Ken Rosenthal how thankful he is to have been on this 'amazing journey' to the NLCS with the 2018 Brewers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices