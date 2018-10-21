Christian Yelich goes deep off Walker Buehler for first homer of NLCS
Christian Yelich ends his NLCS slump with a solo shot in the 1st inning off Walker Buehler, giving Milwaukee an early 1-0 lead in Game 7.
