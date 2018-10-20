Dave Roberts does not think the moment is too big for Walker Buehler
Dave Roberts tells Ken Rosenthal about Walker Buehler being ready for the start in Game 7 of the NLCS. Dave also says Manny Machado is taking the Brewer boo's in stride
