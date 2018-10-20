Milwaukee’s 4-run barrage in 1st inning leads to 7-2 win in Game 6 of NLCS
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Hyun-Jin Ryu
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
-
Brewers hang 4 runs on Hyun Jin Ryu in the first inning of Game 6 to propel Milwaukee to a 7-2 win to force a Game 7 of the NLCS.
