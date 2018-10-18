Jackie Bradley Jr launches monster home run to lead Boston past Houston for 3-1 ALCS lead
Jackie Bradley Jr hits another huge home run to help Boston take down Houston 8-6 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the ALCS.
