Justin Turner explains how the Dodgers changed their approach at the plate in Game 5 win
Justin Turner talks with the FOX MLB crew about how the Dodgers focused on shortening their swings and putting balls in play in their 5-2 win over Milwaukee in Game 5 of the NLCS.
