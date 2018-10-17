Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz relive the 2004 ALCS
Video Details
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz share their memories of the 2004 ALCS, in which the Boston Red Sox overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat the New York Yankees and went on to win their first World Series in 86 years.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices