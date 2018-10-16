Craig Counsell on Josh Hader’s availability for the remainder of the NLCS
Video Details
- Corey Knebel
- Jeremy Jeffress
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- NL
- NL Central
-
Ken Rosenthal talks to Craig Counsell about his handling of Jeremy Jeffress , Corey Knebel and the rest of the Brewers Bullpen.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices