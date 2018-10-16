Corey Knebel on how he got prepared for Game 3
Video Details
Corey Knebel discusses his pitches and how he got himself prepared for Game 3 of the NLCS on Fox Sports 1
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices