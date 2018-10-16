Orlando Arcia talks about how his trip to the minors has made him better
Video Details
Orlando Arcia discusses his recent power surge and how his trip down to the minors has improved his play in the NLCS on Fox Sports 1
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices