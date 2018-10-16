Orlando Arcia’s 2-run home run powers Milwaukee to a Game 3 NLCS victory
Video Details
Orlando Arcia hits a 2-run home run to right field, giving the Brewers a commanding 4-0 lead in Game 3 of the NLCS on Fox Sports 1
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices