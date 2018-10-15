MLB on Fox crew FaceTime with Jose Altuve live on set
Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Frank Thomas, and Kevin Burkhardt FaceTime with Jose Altuve from his home while getting ready for Game 2 of the ALCS.
