Kenley Jansen explains how he won the battle with Christian Yelich to close out NLCS Game 2
Video Details
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen tells Tom Verducci how he was able to close out Game 2 of the NLCS on FOX
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices