Justin Turner’s clutch 2-run shot lifts the Dodgers to a Game 2 NLCS win over the Brewers
Video Details
Dodgers 3rd baseman Justin Turner drives one deep into left field to give the Dodgers their first lead in Game 2 of the NLCS on FOX
