‘On our worst game, we still have a chance to win’: Kike Hernandez explains the Dodgers’ reaction to Game 1
Video Details
Kike Hernandez chats with Ken Rosenthal to discuss the tough loss from Game 1 and previews Game 2 of the NLCS.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices