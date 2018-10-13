Corey Knebel strikes out Justin Turner to seal dramatic 6-5 win for Brewers in Game 1
Video Details
Corey Knebel gets Justin Turner swinging to end a rocky 9th inning and seal a 6-5 win for Milwaukee over LA in Game 1 of the NLCS.
