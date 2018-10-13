The Brewers knocked out Clayton Kershaw after just 3 IP in Game 1 of the NLCS
- Clayton Kershaw
- Domingo Santana
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
-
Domingo Santana hits a 2 run single to knock out Clayton Kershaw from game 1 of the NLCS om FS1.
