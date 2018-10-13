Brewers relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff takes Clayton Kershaw deep in the NLCS
- Brandon Woodruff
- Clayton Kershaw
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
-
Brandon Woodruff smashes a solo home run to center field off of Clayton Kershaw to tie the game at 1.
